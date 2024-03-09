Washington (Union)

The Pentagon estimates that establishing a temporary port that the United States intends to establish in the Gaza Strip will likely take two months.

US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder said that the process of building the temporary port to be fully operational is expected to take about 60 days. He pointed out that once installed, it can be used 24 hours a day. It will be possible to deliver up to two million meals daily. Ryder emphasized that, in the meantime, the United States is making efforts to significantly increase aid delivery via land, given that this is the most effective way to transport aid to the region facing the crisis. Ryder said the plan is to establish a floating dock off the coast, where commercial ships carrying relief aid can dock. The aid will then be transferred to other US Navy ships and transferred to a floating dam where it can eventually be unloaded. Ryder explained that the plan calls for the deployment of American soldiers and military ships off the coast, but it does not require American forces to land on the beach, nor even to erect structures.