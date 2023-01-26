The US government takes Russia’s warnings about the risks of arms supplies to Ukraine seriously, but does not consider sending tanks an escalation of the conflict. This was stated by Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on January 26 at a regular briefing.

“I absolutely do not see any escalation in our support for Ukraine,” Singh said.

She also added that the United States sees no sign that Russia will use nuclear weapons.

“Of course, we take seriously what Russia says. I think it’s just that we’ve heard this before that every time we announce new military aid, they seem to say it’s an escalation,” the Pentagon’s deputy press secretary said.

A little earlier in the day, former US President Donald Trump said on his page on the Truth Social social network that the transfer of modern Western tanks to Kyiv could lead to an escalation of the Ukrainian conflict to a nuclear level.

On January 21, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed the opinion that the supply of weapons to Ukraine would lead to an intensification of the conflict in the country. He also noted that Bulgaria should not send weapons to Ukraine, and this could be fraught with a nuclear war.

On the same day, former French Secretary of State Pierre Lelouch expressed a similar view that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were exacerbating the conflict. He believes that it is necessary to look for diplomatic solutions to get out of the Ukrainian conflict, providing security guarantees to both sides, the politician believes.

Also, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the increase in arms supplies to Ukraine, which was discussed at the contact group meeting in Ramstein, would lead to a dangerous escalation and an increase in casualties.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.