As part of the next package of military assistance, Ukraine will receive ammunition for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) from the arsenal of the US Department of Defense. About this on Friday, October 14, reported Pentagon press office.

In addition, the package will include: 155-mm artillery shells, anti-tank guns, high-velocity anti-radar missiles (HARM), multi-purpose vehicles, small arms with ammunition and medical supplies.

Earlier in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden instructed Kyiv to receive $725 million in military aid from the Pentagon’s reserves.

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Alexei Reznikov, said that during October the first batch of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) from the United States is expected to arrive.

On October 12, it became known that the total amount of assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the United States reached $16.8 billion.

The day before, it was reported that the American leader asked his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky not to complain about the lack of support, otherwise Kyiv could lose help from Washington.

During the October 10 telephone conversations, Biden promised Zelensky to support Ukraine as long as necessary, including arranging for the delivery of advanced air defense systems.

On October 10, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov noted that the statements of the American side about the readiness to supply the Ukrainian army with weapons can be taken as confirmation of the status of a participant in the conflict. He urged the collective West not to cross “red lines”, adding that “pumping” the Kyiv regime with deadly weapons would only prolong the conflict further.

Western states began to actively arm Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. Moscow decided to intervene amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to regular shelling by the Ukrainian military.

