Ryder did not specify the timing of the decision to supply Ukraine with shells with depleted uranium

The US Department of Defense does not specify the timing of the decision on the supply of shells with depleted uranium to Kyiv for the American Abrams tanks transferred to it. This was stated during a briefing by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder. TASS.

“I have nothing to share. There are currently no announcements regarding any type of tank ammunition,” Ryder said, declining to “speculate.”

He also declined to comment on the substance of Ukraine’s attacks on Russian civilian ships, confirming that he was aware of these developments. According to him, Washington continues to focus on providing assistance to the Ukrainian authorities so that they can launch a counteroffensive. “However, I won’t have anything about reports of drones behind the front lines,” Ryder said.

Earlier, CNN reported that the United States approved the shipment of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Before that, it became known that Washington plans to start transferring American Abrams tanks to Ukraine in September. The American leadership intends to send part of the equipment to Germany in August for modernization. After that, the first batch of tanks will be handed over to the Ukrainian army.