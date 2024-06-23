Pentagon: nothing to report regarding the shelling of Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles

The Pentagon has nothing to report regarding the shelling of Sevastopol by American ATACMS missiles, they said RIA News in the department.

At the same time, they admitted that they had seen information about the shelling of Crimea, but refused to comment on the presence of dead and injured on the peninsula as a result of the attack.

On June 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched five ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at Sevastopol. During the attack from Ukraine, more than 120 people were injured; later the city governor, Mikhail Razvozhaet, said that the number of wounded had risen to 151 people. Five could not be saved. According to the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, there are 27 children among the victims, five in serious condition.