Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin remains hospitalized, and his release date is still unclear. This statement was made by Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder on January 7, publishing it on website departments.

“US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center but is recovering and in good spirits,” the statement said.

It is noted that since the evening of January 5, Austin returned to his duties and received operational information. In addition, on Saturday, January 6, the head of the Pentagon held a dialogue with American leader Joe Biden.

“While we do not currently have a specific date for his release, we will continue to provide updated information on Austin's status as it becomes available,” the Pentagon spokesman said.

Also on January 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he was not aware of the hospitalization of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. He noted that he spoke with Austin last weekend. Blinken now looks forward to Austin's full recovery so he can “work side by side.”

Earlier in the day, former US Vice President Mike Pence called Austin's secret hospitalization unacceptable as citizens of the United States have the right to know what is happening. He also reproached the Pentagon chief for negligence, pointing out that even the country's President Joe Biden did not know about the hospitalization of the head of the military department.

The day before, NBC reported that Austin spent four days in the intensive care unit. It is noted that in his absence, the duties of head of the Pentagon were performed by US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

Politico also wrote that the Pentagon kept the White House in the dark about Austin’s hospitalization for three days. According to the publication, information about the hospitalization of the head of the Pentagon “came as a shock to all White House employees,” who did not know about Austin’s complications after the medical procedure. At the same time, the American Congress was notified about the illness of the US Secretary of Defense 15 minutes before the publication of the Pentagon press release.

In turn, Austin himself admitted that the Pentagon should have informed the media and public about his hospitalization earlier.

On January 5, American journalist and Newsmax TV channel host Todd Starnes commented on Austin’s hospitalization, wondering why this information was disclosed only five days later.

The head of the Pentagon was hospitalized on January 1 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with complications after a planned medical procedure.