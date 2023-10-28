The Pentagon denied the participation of the US military in the ground operation in Gaza

The Pentagon has denied the participation of American military forces in Israeli ground operations in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by TASS with reference to an official representative of the American defense department.

The Pentagon called the data from the Iranian Tasnim agency, which reported the participation of five thousand soldiers in the operations of the Israeli army, untrue. “No US forces are participating in ground operations in Gaza,” the Pentagon told the agency.

On Saturday, October 28, the Iranian Tasnim news agency, citing security sources, reported that three divisions and several brigades took part in the Israeli offensive that began on Friday evening. It was also reported that about five thousand US military personnel took part in the operation.

At the same time, it became known earlier that the US authorities are trying to convince Israel to abandon a full-scale ground operation in Gaza. Washington fears that the ground operation, in particular, will interfere with ongoing efforts to free the hostages.