Pentagon spokesman Jessica McNulty said that the agency is aware of the publication of the British newspaper The Times that US troops have kidnapped the Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in Libya. Reported by RIA News…

“We are aware of the British Times publication,” she commented. However, a representative of the department refused to respond to a request to confirm or deny this information.

She noted that the State Department can provide more data on Washington’s policy towards Libya.

Earlier, The Times reported that the United States in July 2020 stole a Russian-made Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) in Libya. The air defense system was removed from the battlefield and is currently located at Ramstein airbase in Germany. The publication writes that “Pantsir-C1” “was delivered safe and sound.”

Vice-President of the Academy of Military Sciences (AVN) Sergey Modestov noted that getting to the United States of the air defense system is a negative fact, but it will not have serious consequences for Russia. He explained that the equipment supplied for export is prepared for such situations.