Pentagon: strikes on US bases in the Middle East pose a threat to national security

Attacks on US bases in the Middle East are a direct threat to US national security interests in the Red Sea. This was stated by Assistant Secretary of Defense Barbara Leaf, writes RIA News.

She spoke at a hearing before the Foreign Relations Committee of the US House of Representatives. A Pentagon spokeswoman responded to a question about how attacks on American bases in the region affect national security interests. “This is a direct threat,” she emphasized.

As Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Dana Stroul clarified, the United States has strengthened its military presence in the region in order to protect its interests, including freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Earlier, the Pentagon admitted that an American MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down by the Yemeni Houthis off the coast of Yemen. On November 8, it became known that Yemen’s Houthi rebels, using air defense systems, shot down an American drone.