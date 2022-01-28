Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley compared the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine with the height of the Cold War. Writes about it RIA News.

According to the American commander, Russia has pulled together a military grouping to the Ukrainian border, unprecedented in the past half century.

“I think you need to go back in time to the days of the Cold War to see something of this magnitude. They conduct annual exercises, we watched them closely, but this is different, ”Milli said.

He noted that if the war breaks out with the scope and scale that are possible, the civilian population will suffer. “You can imagine what it looks like in dense urban areas, along roads and so on. It would be monstrous, it would be terrible,” he said.

At the same time, the Pentagon said that the United States does not consider escalation inevitable, but sees “the time and place” for a diplomatic settlement of the crisis.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Russia has sufficient military capability to invade Ukraine, but the country’s authorities have not yet made a final decision. The US Secretary of Defense noted that Moscow, in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, could capture many Ukrainian cities and large territories.