The United States has familiarized itself with Kiev’s statements that Russian troops have been pulled up to the borders of Ukraine, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, Washington is discussing this issue with NATO allies. “We are aware of reports from the Ukrainian military regarding the movement of Russian military personnel near the borders of Ukraine,” Kirby said.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Ruslan Khomchak said at an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada that Russian troops were drawn up to the country’s borders. According to him, additional military units have been deployed to the Bryansk, Rostov and Voronezh regions. We are also talking about Crimea, where, after the last exercises, the paratroopers were not taken to the places of their previous deployment, but were left on the peninsula, the commander-in-chief said.