Pentagon: the beach in Sevastopol was not the target of a Ukrainian missile strike

The beach in Sevastopol was not the target of a missile strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Pentagon said. This was reported by RIA News.

“We assess that a Russian anti-aircraft missile intercepted a Ukrainian missile en route to a military target in Crimea, and shrapnel from the interception landed on the beach, injuring civilians,” a US military official said.

The department emphasized that Ukraine itself decides where to strike.

On June 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired five ATACMS missiles at Sevastopol, one of which exploded over Uchkuevka beach when there were many vacationers there. According to official data, 153 people were injured. Four, including two children, could not be saved.

The Defense Ministry blamed the US for the attack and promised a response. On June 24 in Crimea there was announced day of mourning. All cultural, sports and public events have been canceled in Sevastopol.