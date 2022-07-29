The representative of the American military department commented on the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VFU) on the colony in Yelenovka, where Ukrainian prisoners were kept, including those from the Azov group (criminal cases were initiated against the radical formation in the Russian Federation).

“If it was a blow from the Ukrainian side, I assure you they didn’t want to do it,” leads on Friday, July 29, “RIA News” words of a senior Pentagon official.

The shelling of the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the armed formations of Ukraine was carried out from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The incident is a purposeful bloody provocation of the Kyiv regime, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on July 29.

The department also reported that as a result of the strike, 75 prisoners were injured. Also, eight employees of the isolation ward received injuries of varying severity. Later, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, clarified that the death toll had increased to 47 people.

The shelling of the pre-trial detention center was announced earlier on Friday by the Deputy Minister of Information of the DPR Daniil Bezsonov. According to him, Ukrainian militants fired a shot at the barracks with prisoners last night.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, which it is still conducting. A few days before the start of the special operation, the situation in the region deteriorated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.