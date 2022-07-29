The Pentagon said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not want to strike at the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka
The Pentagon spokesman commented on the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were kept. His words convey RIA News.
“If it was a blow from the Ukrainian side, I assure you, they didn’t want to do it,” he said.
On July 29, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war, including soldiers of the Azov battalion, are being held. As a result, 40 people were killed, 75 Ukrainian prisoners of war were wounded.
