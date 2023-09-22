Pentagon: The US cannot yet report anything about the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

Washington is currently unable to make an announcement regarding the supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. About it RIA News the Pentagon reported.

“We are aware of media reports, but there is nothing to announce regarding ATACMS,” the agency quotes a comment from the military department.

Earlier, NBC News reported that US President Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky of his intention to transfer a small number of ATACMS missiles to Kyiv. It was clarified that the date of the transfer of missiles and the official announcement of their deliveries are unknown.

As The Washington Post noted, citing sources, the American leadership is close to a decision to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine in cassette form. At the same time, the White House said that Washington will not supply missiles to Kyiv for now.