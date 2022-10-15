Washington will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine. This was announced on October 15 by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder on his Twitter.

He stressed that the United States of America would not withdraw its support for Kyiv, but would continue to supply weapons for as long as needed.

Accordingly, Ryder commented on the information that appeared in the media space about the dwindling stocks of weapons in America’s warehouses.

Earlier that day, American media reported that the US Department of Defense was thinking about reducing the supply of weapons to Ukraine due to the depletion of its own stocks. As noted, Lloyd Austin adheres to the position that the United States and its Western allies do not fully meet Kyiv’s needs for weapons. At the same time, American warehouses continue to rapidly empty.

In addition, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said in an interview with Newsweek that in the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces are actually opposed to the NATO military.

Earlier, on October 14, the Pentagon announced that as part of the next military assistance package, Ukraine would receive ammunition for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) from the arsenal of the US Department of Defense. Also, American leader Joe Biden instructed to provide military assistance to Kyiv in the amount of $725 million from the Pentagon’s reserves.

A day earlier, U.S. Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis, writing for 19Fortyfive, opined that Ukrainian forces could face serious supply problems during the winter as Ukraine remains dependent on Western supplies that are currently unstable.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russia announced on February 24. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

