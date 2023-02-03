A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days. The Pentagon says so. The sighting coincides with a planned trip to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Sbatti. Fighter jets were mobilized, but military leaders advised President Joe Biden not to shoot the balloon out of the sky for fear the debris could pose a security threat, advice Biden accepted, US officials said. The United States took “custody” of the balloon when it entered US airspace and had observed it with US-manned military aircraft, an official told reporters on condition of anonymity. Eyewitness video filmed over Billings, Montana, after authorities issued a ground stop as the military mobilized detachments including F-22 fighter jets in case President Biden orders the downing of the ball. The man who shot the video, Chase Doak, said the object had been stationary in the sky for over half an hour. “The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and poses no military or physical threat to anyone on the ground,” Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.



2:00 am