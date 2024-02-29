Pentagon Chief Austin: NATO will fight Russia after Ukraine's defeat

NATO will enter into direct military conflict with Russia if Ukraine is defeated. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin spoke about this prospect at a hearing in the US House of Representatives, he is quoted as saying RIA News.

“Frankly, if Ukraine falls, I really believe that NATO will go toe-to-toe with Russia,” the military official said, calling reports of Russian troop advances in Ukraine “extremely alarming.”

Earlier, the head of the US Strategic Command, Air Force General Anthony Cotton, said that due to increased cooperation between Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, the United States is threatened by a conflict on several fronts with countries that possess nuclear weapons.