The crusade of the new Trump administration against everything that is Woke Or it has to do with diversity has led the Pentagon to censor, by mistake, all references to the plane Inola gay who launched an atomic bomb over Japan during World War II.

As the magazine collects Forbesthe Department of Defense purges references related to diversity, equity and inclusion, in this case, presumably due to the word ‘gay’.

Among the elements marked for elimination is the inla gay plane of World War II, which owed its name to Enola gay tibbets, The mother of the military pilot Paul Tibbets.

The Associated Press agency, citing a military database confirmed by US officials, also reported that other photos and publications containing the word “gay” were marked for elimination, including references to people who have the last name “gay”.

In addition, the elimination orders point mainly To women and people of colorincluding references to the first black military pilots in the country and mentions at commemorative months, including the month of the history of women.

The purge follows the directive of the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegsethlast week for the Pentagon “to eliminate all the news and articles, photographs and videos of the Department of Defense that promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)”, citing Trump’s executive order.

Pentagon spokesman, John Ullyothe declared that the department is “satisfied with rapid compliance throughout the department of the Directive for the Delete of Content ofi”, clarifying that “content is eliminated that is out of scope clearly delineated from the directive, we instruct the components accordingly.”