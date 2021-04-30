A general view of the border between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juárez, in a February 2020 image. José Luis González / Reuters

The Biden Administration announced on Friday the cancellation of all border wall construction projects between the United States and Mexico paid for with military funds. Former President Donald Trump had ordered the diversion of nearly $ 10 billion from the Defense Department budget to pay for the wall after Congress denied him funding.

The president of the USA, Joe Biden, announced the halting of the construction of the wall after taking office, last January. In February, the Democrat formally rescinded Trump’s emergency declaration. “I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency on our southern border was unjustified,” defended Biden in a letter sent to Nancy Pelosi, leader of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives. Logic dictated that after suspending the construction of the wall, the next step would be its total cancellation.

“According to the president’s proclamation, the Department of Defense cancels all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally destined for other military missions,” said number two of the Pentagon press, Jamal Brown, on Friday. The Pentagon “has begun to take all necessary actions” to put an end to these projects, “Brown added.

Trump built about 450 miles of new barriers during his tenure, most of them through deserts and mountains of southern Arizona, in places under federal protection due to their environmental concern, as there are endangered species. However, the former president built much less in the Rio Grande Valley, in southern Texas, the area with the greatest transit of migrants from Mexico to the United States and the epicenter of the immense migratory flow.

Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015 with a commitment to build a wall along the border with Mexico, a country that, he said, he would make pay for it. Mexico refused, as did the House of Representatives after Democrats took control in 2018, following the midterm elections. Trump ultimately decided to bypass Congress and turned directly to the Pentagon’s coffers, forcing it to allocate billions of dollars for the project.

The unknown now, which neither Defense nor National Security resolved this Friday, is how much money is left after canceling the project and if it will be used to pay the costs for the demobilization of the builders whose excavators have been stopped since last January 20, the day that Biden took office as president of the nation. The estimate made by the Army Corps of Engineers is that there would be just over 3,000 million unused.

It is also unclear what will be the final destination of the wall segments that are already built. What the Department of Homeland Security did report is that it will use funds approved by Congress to repair the levees damaged in the lower Rio Grande during the construction of the controversial wall.

