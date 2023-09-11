Pentagon: the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is “painful”

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley showed a map showing the progress of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). Plot published CBS channel.

The maps shown show the progress of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which Mark Milley called “painful.” At the same time, the general emphasized that these cards are not secret.

The Pentagon announced the advancement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region

According to Mark Milley, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to “wedge quite well” into Russian defensive lines. He emphasized that Ukrainian units had to face minefields, trenches, anti-tank ditches, and small groups of armored vehicle hunters of 10-12 people, armed with anti-tank ammunition.

Related materials:

The Russian units, the general believes, managed to create a “deep multi-layered defense.”

Those orange lines that you see are the lines of Russian trenches, and between them are minefields, tank ditches and the so-called “dragon’s teeth”, barbed wire See also Music Pambikallio is an annealed indie band, and it is made up of a couple from Herttoniemi whose common musical career began with a “crush critique” given by another. Mark MilleyChairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff

The United States recognized the transfer of intelligence information to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

“The United States touts the $44 billion in military equipment it has given to Ukraine, but says very little about its equally valuable intelligence,” said Mark Milley.

The transfer of information to Ukraine occurs through the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA).

These are fairly open channels for transmitting information to Ukraine. Mark MilleyChairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff

At the same time, Mark Milley emphasized that the choice of targets and the authority to carry out strikes belong to Ukraine.

What we do is provide them with situational awareness Mark MilleyChairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Photo: Sofiia Gatilova / Reuters

The Pentagon spoke about the time remaining for the Ukrainian Armed Forces for a counter-offensive

“There is still plenty of time left, probably about 30-45 days of weather suitable for battle, so the Ukrainians are not finished yet,” Mark Milley said, as quoted by the BBC. He noted that the cold would make it much more difficult for Ukrainian military personnel to maneuver.

See also Putin expressed condolences on the death of actor Puskepalis Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, the general noted, did not complete the combat part of the operation. The offensive is slower than expected, and heavy fighting is still ongoing at the front.

The United States refused to characterize what was happening as a proxy war against Russia

“We provide them with information about the situation as much as possible,” Mark Milley explained the position of the American leadership. The US goal, he said, is to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces reach Melitopol in order to cut the land corridor to Crimea in half.