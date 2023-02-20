The total amount of military assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States exceeded $30 billion. This was stated in the published on February 20 report Pentagon.

“In total, the United States has committed to providing more than $30.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration,” the document says.

The published report also states that since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO) of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, about $ 29.8 billion has been transferred by the US authorities.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon announced that the United States will provide Kiev with a new $460 million military aid package. The new aid package will include ammunition for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), as well as 155mm and 120mm artillery shells. . Also, four air surveillance radars, additional Javelin systems, about 2,000 armor-piercing missiles and four Bradley infantry fighting vehicles will be sent to Ukraine.

In November 2022, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States had provided more than $20 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. He also stressed that the States would continue to help Ukraine “as much as needed.”

The United States and Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.