The United States decided to launch satellites to track hypersonic weapons in 2023

This year, the United States will launch into orbit satellites designed to monitor hypersonic weapons. This was announced by the director of the United States Missile Defense Agency (ABM), Vice Admiral John Hill. His words lead TASS.

It is noted that the Missile Defense Agency, together with the space forces, is developing a sensor for tracking hypersonic weapons and ballistic missiles in space (a constellation of satellites Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor – HBTSS). Already this year, HBTSS will begin operating in orbit to demonstrate the capabilities of tracking and targeting during hypersonic launches. “HBTSS will be involved in flight testing and real threat data collection throughout fiscal year 2024,” Hill said.

