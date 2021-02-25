Russia remains a threat to the existence of the United States and its European allies, despite the sanctions imposed on it. This opinion was expressed on Wednesday, February 24, by the head of the European Command of the US Armed Forces, General Tod Walters, at the Air Force Association forum.

He noted that “Russia is conducting destabilizing and malicious actions in the world, with many actions taking place close to Europe,” reports TASS…

Walters listed a set of standard charges against the RF. Moscow, in particular, in his opinion, is trying to “divide and weaken the US partners and allies.”

“Russia remains a constant threat to the existence of the United States and our European allies,” the general said.

He added that Russia and China “continue to militarize the Arctic” and are trying to create an economic foothold for regional influence.

Earlier, on February 17, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin said that Russia’s “destabilizing” policy and China’s economic growth are among the main threats to NATO. At the same time, Austin called the most important task of NATO to protect the population and territory by providing reliable means of deterrence.