The continuation of the dialogue between the United States and Russia on security issues is extremely important, the United States maintains channels of communication with the Russian Federation. A Pentagon spokesman said TASS on Monday, November 28th.

“The United States maintains multiple channels for discussing critical security issues with Russia during unforeseen or extraordinary circumstances in order to prevent miscalculations, military incidents and escalation. We consider the recent telephone conversations between Pentagon officials and Russian counterparts to be encouraging, and we consider the continuation of the dialogue to be extremely important, ”said the US Department of Defense spokesman.

Thus, he commented on the Reuters information that during the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, the United States only once used the communication line created by the military of the Russian Federation and the United States in order to avoid conflict situations over Ukraine.

The interlocutor of the agency also stressed that the American side considers it encouraging that in October there were telephone conversations between US and Russian Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Sergei Shoigu, as well as between Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces Mark Milley and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

Earlier in the day, United States Chargé d’Affaires ai in Moscow Elizabeth Rude said the US was committed to arms control and was looking forward to resuming dialogue with Russia on strategic stability. She noted that a meeting of the bilateral commission will be held in the near future, within the framework of which the parties will discuss the Treaty on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START).

It was expected that the negotiations of the commission will be held in Cairo from November 29 to December 6, but later it became known that the meeting would not take place. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the talks were postponed to a later date.

On October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was ready to resolve any arms issues with the United States. He noted that in December last year, the Russian side offered the United States to continue the dialogue on strategic stability, but received no response.