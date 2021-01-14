The Pentagon has blacklisted Xiaomi for Chinese firms. Reported by Reuters with reference to the updated list of US authorities.

According to the publication, a total of nine Chinese legal entities, which, according to Washington, are associated with the military industry of the PRC, fell under the new restrictions. These include one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi, and the Chinese Commercial Aviation Corporation (COMAC).

It is noted that these companies will be subject to the decree of US President Donald Trump banning American investments in military-related Chinese firms. According to the document, American investors must get rid of these assets by November 11 this year.

Earlier, Trump also introduced new sanctions against Chinese companies. The President of the United States decided to restrict any transactions with the owners of eight Chinese applications, including payment systems Alipay and WeChat Pay. According to him, these services can access users’ personal information and be used by the Chinese government to spy on US citizens.