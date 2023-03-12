The ACS group, through a consortium led by its subsidiary Dragados, has been selected by the United States Navy for the construction of a concrete dry dock at the Pearl Harbor Hickam Joint Base in Hawaii for an amount of 2,840 million dollars (close to 2,700 million euros), as reported this Friday by the United States Department of Defense. The Pentagon contract also includes some optional items, which if executed would take the budget up to 3,417 million dollars. The works are expected to be completed in 2027.

Also participating in the contract are local firms Hawaiian Dredging and Orion JV. This project represents the first major construction contract awarded within an 8,000 million dollar program for improvement works for naval shipyards in Hawaii and in the state of Washington, in which Dragados will continue to participate as one of five teams selected by the United States Navy in 2021. The Pentagon announced that it was selecting the consortium led by Dragados along with other Canadian and US competitors, including Bechtel, ECC Infrastructure; and TPC-NAN JV.

Company sources asked about the contract indicate that Dragados has been working closely with the US Navy since 2021, through a collaboration contract for the development of construction methods and technical innovations for the project. The Dragados team has now been selected for the construction of this dry dock that will be used for the maintenance of future nuclear submarines.

“This important project reinforces the commitment of the ACS group in projects of the federal government of the United States, diversifies its portfolio of large projects in North America and further strengthens its worldwide experience in the execution of large and complex maritime infrastructures”, indicates the company.

The financing approved for the project, according to the information provided by the Department of Defense, amounts to 463 million dollars in the current fiscal year, 1,267 million in fiscal year 2024; 613 million in 2025, and 498 million, in 2026, without counting the possibility of extending the contract through three different options.

The United States has stood out as the main market for DHW. In 2022, it obtained revenues of 18,837 million euros in the country, 27% more than the previous year and 56% of the total turnover of the group, according to the recently presented accounts.

In 2022, ACS was awarded in the country the construction of the 16.2-mile light rail line that runs from Bethesda to New Carrollton, in Maryland, for around 1,300 million euros, through Dragados USA. It also won, through its subsidiary Pulice, a contract for the expansion and improvement of the IH35 highway in Travis County (Texas), for around 660 million euros. That same subsidiary won the construction of a 12.2-mile toll facility in Hidalgo County (Texas) for about $250 million.

Picone was awarded a €338 million contract at the end of last year for the installation of a combination of retaining walls and deployable barriers to protect infrastructure and reduce the risk of flooding from the Brooklyn Bridge to Montgomery Street in NY. Flatiron, also a subsidiary of the group, was awarded the project to improve the safety of the chemical and disinfection systems at the Orinda (California) water treatment plant, for 267 million. Turner was awarded the construction of the new health education building on the Lexington campus of the University of Kentucky for €225 million.

With these contracts and many other smaller ones achieved by its different subsidiaries, ACS’ portfolio in the United States amounted to 33,504 million euros, half of the group’s total, at the end of 2022.

So far this year, the group has won important contracts in the country, including the construction for Panasonic of a battery manufacturing plant for electric vehicles in De Soto, Kansas, in a project that mobilizes a total investment of 4,000 million dollars (3,750 million euros at the current exchange rate).

That contract corresponds to Turner, the main subsidiary of ACS in the country, which also announced in February that it will build a facility to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients in Frederick (north of Denver, Colorado) for an amount of 725 million dollars. At the start of the year, Turner has also achieved a project of 73 million dollars to build a dorm in British Columbia (in Canada) and another of 85 million dollars for a building on campus of Fort Worth, Texas, both in consortium with other firms. Earlier this year construction began on a $300 million indoor water park resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

