The Pentagon is aware of the publication of the British newspaper The Times that the United States stole the Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun system (SAM) bought by the UAE in Libya. This was announced on Thursday, January 28, by the spokesman for the US Department of Defense Jessica McNulty.

“We are aware of the publication of the British Times. The Department of State can provide you with more data on the United States policy towards Libya with details, ”she said. “RIA News”…

McNulty did not directly respond to the agency’s request to confirm or deny these reports.

Earlier on the same day, The Times wrote that the United States stole a Russian-made Pantsir-C1 anti-aircraft missile system in Libya in July 2020, which belonged to the Libyan National Army.

The complex was then allegedly taken away from the battlefield and sent to the Ramstein airbase in Germany.

According to British journalists, Moscow knows about the theft of weapons from the Libyan side.

Russian military expert Alexei Leonkov on January 28 doubted the veracity of the British newspaper’s information. At the same time, he suggested that the “Pantsir” is necessary for the NATO Air Force for familiarization.

The Pantsir-S1E air defense system on one chassis contains a system for detecting air targets, tracking them with a radar, guiding anti-aircraft missiles at them and firing high-speed artillery machines. It is believed to be highly effective against drones, small drones and guided munitions.