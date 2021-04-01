The United States got acquainted with the statements of representatives of the Ukrainian army about the alleged increase in the presence of Russia near the borders of this country. This was announced on March 31 at a briefing by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

“We are aware of reports from the Ukrainian military regarding the movement of Russian military personnel near the borders of Ukraine. We are discussing our concerns about the increasing number of ceasefire violations with our NATO allies, ”he said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak said on March 29 that Russia was allegedly gradually building up its troops near the Ukrainian borders. According to him, this poses a threat to the country’s military security.

On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Natalya Nikonorova said that Ukraine is provoking an aggravation of the conflict in Donbass and is following the path of a military solution to the conflict.

On March 26, it became known that as a result of shelling in the area of ​​the Shuma settlement in the Donbass, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed. Against this background, the Kiev delegation to the contact group on Donbass announced an emergency meeting and appealed to the OSCE to hold an extraordinary meeting of the security subgroup.

In the spring of 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after a coup in Ukraine in February 2014. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass, in particular, is discussed during the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which since September 2014 has adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after the armistice agreements between the conflicting parties, shootings continue.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the economic and political crisis.