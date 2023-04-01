Pentagon General Milley questioned the ability of the Armed Forces to achieve military goals this year

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley during a virtual event hosted by Defense One appreciated the possibility of the return of all territories by Ukraine. The Pentagon general doubted that Kiev would achieve military goals in the short term.

I don’t think it’s possible in the short term this year. I’m not saying it can’t be done. I’m just saying it’s a very difficult task. Mark Milley Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces

Milli recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aims to oust all Russian troops from territories that Kyiv considers its own. He stressed that this is an extremely complex and serious military task.

Earlier, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, during a speech in Congress, said that the goals of the Ukrainian leader, including the return of Crimea to Ukraine, are difficult to achieve.

In February, Zelensky expressed confidence in the return of lost territories by Ukraine. He stated this during a speech at a security conference in Munich. The Ukrainian leader believes that the Kyiv authorities can “reject Russian strikes”, also saying that Kiev “has 1891 proof” of the ability to return the lost lands under its control.

See also The Constitutional Court closes the course with numerous pending sentences and uncertainty about its renewal Related materials:

Milli explained the impossibility of transferring long-range missiles to Ukraine

Mark Milley explained why the United States does not transfer ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers to Ukraine. According to him, Washington has a small stockpile of such weapons, so the possibility of supply is limited.

This is a political decision, and in this sense I would not renounce anything for the future. But from a military point of view, we have enough of them in case of an attack. We need to ensure an adequate supply in our arsenals Mark Milley Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces

The general pointed out that range is not always the key factor on the battlefield. He noted that there are other systems that can cope with the tasks, for example, drones, the UK has some types of weapons.

Milley added that the Pentagon is considering how to give them longer range, but is not currently transferring any ammunition.

In February, Politico wrote that Washington announced that there were no extra ATACMS operational-tactical missiles with a range of 300 kilometers for transfer to Ukraine.

According to sources, US officials explained to Kyiv officials that they do not have surplus ATACMS, as the US intends to maintain a certain amount of ammunition in warehouses.

At the same time, a number of US senators called on US President Joe Biden to supply fighter jets and long-range missiles to Ukraine.

box#3365206

US plans to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package

The United States plans to provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance, this decision may be announced on April 3, reports Reuters with reference to American officials.

2.6billion dollars will draw up a new package of US military assistance for Ukraine

Washington will provide Kiev with six types of munitions, including tank and high-precision aircraft, additional shells for the NASAMS air defense system, special vehicles for the evacuation of disabled heavy equipment, tankers.

As the agency notes, the specific equipment and the amount of military assistance in the new package may change.

In February, it became known that the United States would allocate a new $460 million military aid package to Ukraine. In particular, it will include additional ammunition for HIMARS systems, 155-mm artillery shells, 120-mm mortar shells, four air surveillance radars, Javelin systems, about two thousand armor-piercing missiles and four Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

On March 29, the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the European Union (EU) plans to support the increase in the production of ammunition for supplies to Ukraine from the budget. The political bloc will invest two billion euros from the European Peace Fund to ensure the supply of ammunition to Kyiv.

It was also reported that the German Ministry of Finance would agree in the Bundestag an increase in the budget fund, from which assistance to Ukraine is financed, from 2.2 billion to 5.4 billion euros in 2023.