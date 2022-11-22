The Pentagon said that the decision on the supply of MQ-1C Gray Eagle UAVs to Ukraine has not yet been made

US Department of Defense Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that Washington is considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons, but the decision to transfer reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) MQ-1C Gray Eagle to Kyiv has not yet been made, reports TASS.

“We are constantly studying and evaluating what we can deliver to Ukraine, but a decision has not yet been made on the Gray Eagle,” a Pentagon spokeswoman said.

Earlier, the United States decided to provide Ukraine with an additional $4.5 billion in budgetary assistance. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the ministry would allocate money to Kyiv in the coming weeks. According to her, the new tranche will allow the Ukrainian authorities to stabilize the economy and support the work of state institutions.