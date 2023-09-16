Pentagon: the decision to transfer ATACMS long-range missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not yet been made

The final decision on the transfer of ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine ahead of Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to Washington has not yet been made. reports about this RIA News citing a Pentagon spokesman.

A department official clarified that Washington is constantly in contact with Kiev regarding the needs of Ukraine.

On September 15, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the United States was closer to transferring long-range missiles to Ukraine. It is assumed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may receive ATACMS in the fall. According to the publication, US President Joe Biden has yet to approve this decision.

Biden and Zelensky will meet in Washington on September 21.

This meeting will be the third. Previously, politicians held talks in February 2023.