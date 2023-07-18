The Pentagon’s decision comes in an effort to police key waterways in the region, after commercial cargo ships have been detained or harassed by Iran in the past few months.

“The Pentagon is strengthening our presence and our ability to monitor (the Strait of Hormuz) and the surrounding waters,” Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, told reporters.

Last month, the US military announced the deployment of F-22 fighter jets to the Middle East, due to concerns about the “unsafe and unprofessional behavior” of Russian aircraft.

This step came with the increase of aggressive Russian air strikes in the region. While the Russian army continues to fight in Ukraine, the United States continues to interact with Russian aircraft in the Middle East, especially in and around Syria.