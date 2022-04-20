The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced that the number of combat aircraft suitable for operations in the Ukrainian Air Force exceeded its number a few weeks ago.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday that Ukraine had “received sufficient spare parts and additional equipment” to restart some of its crippled fighters thanks to coordination from the United States.

Kirby added that the Ukrainian Air Force was able to increase its fleet with “a good number” of aircraft with the help of spare parts from the United States and its allies, but he did not mention a specific number.

For his part, a high-ranking official of the Ministry of Defense said, “They have more than 20 additional fighters compared to what they had three weeks ago.” He added that Ukraine has not yet delivered additional fighters, but the provision of necessary spare parts enabled the Air Force to increase the number of its valid fighters. Neither Kirby nor the senior official would say how many serviceable fighters the Ukrainian military has.