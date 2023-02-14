The ministry said it had sent fighter jets to intercept the Russian planes, in an incident officials described as a “routine encounter” not related to the series of UFOs shot down by the United States in recent days.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement that the four Russian planes entered the US air defense zone on Monday, and remained outside US and Canadian airspace.

She explained that two American F-16s intercepted the Russian planes, as they approached them to warn them.