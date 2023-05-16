The United States will train the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only to control the M1A1 Abrams tanks, but also to maintain them. This was announced on Monday, May 15, by the Pentagon.

It is clarified that combat vehicles must be carefully maintained so that they are in working order. Ukrainian nationalists will have to deal with this issue on their own.

“As we discussed earlier, this extensive training program for Ukrainian crews and maintenance personnel is designed to prepare them for the important tasks ahead,” the statement said. statement departments.

Earlier that day, 31 Abrams tanks were delivered to Germany for training of the Ukrainian military. According to Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, the military will arrive for training within a couple of weeks.

On March 21, the Pentagon announced that the United States would transfer obsolete Abrams tanks to Ukraine by autumn. The Ministry of Defense decided that Abrams M1A1 tanks would be sent instead of M1A2.

The decision of US President Joe Biden to supply Abrams tanks became known on January 25. He also stated that the aid would be accompanied by supplies from other countries.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.