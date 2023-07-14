Pentagon: Kyiv received cluster munitions not only from the US, but also from other countries

General Douglas Sims, director of operations at the Pentagon Joint Staff, said that Kyiv received cluster munitions not only from the United States, but also from a number of other countries. The military man, in a conversation with reporters, stressed that the shells had already been delivered to the country, writes RIA News.

We know that there were some [кассетные боеприпасы]previously transmitted by third countries,” Sims said.

In addition, Brigadier General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Alexander Tarnavsky confirmed that Kyiv had already received cluster munitions.

According to Washington’s statements, the American side has written guarantees from Kyiv, which say that Ukraine will minimize the risks of using this type of ammunition for civilians.

The decision to hand over the shells was announced by the States on July 6. Despite the risks for civilians, the administration of US President Joe Biden assured that such weapons could help the Armed Forces of Ukraine “liberate” the lost territories faster.

The opinion of Washington was shared by the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine intend to use cluster munitions exclusively against military facilities.

Russia’s reaction to the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine

In Russia, Washington’s decision to transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv was immediately criticized. For example, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the use of these shells by the Armed Forces of Ukraine would force Russia to take countermeasures. He also clarified that the decision on the choice of countermeasures belongs to the prerogative of the Ministry of Defense. Peskov suggested that the likely use of ammunition by the Armed Forces of Ukraine would change the current situation.

At the same time, the head of the country’s Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, said that Russia refrains from using such shells during a special military operation in Ukraine. He noted that neither Moscow, nor Washington, nor Kyiv joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

At the same time, Russia, realizing the threat that such ammunition poses to the civilian population, refrained and refrains from using them in a special operation. Sergei Shoigu Head of the Ministry of Defense

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, also doubted the good intentions of Kyiv. The other day, she commented on the words of Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will keep records of American cluster munitions.

Zakharova expressed doubts that Ukraine would adhere to strict principles for the use of shells.

Accounting and reporting is not about Ukraine under the current Kiev regime Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

By the way, UN Secretary General António Guterres also spoke out against deliveries to Kyiv. He recalled that he supports the Convention on the Prohibition of Cluster Munitions, which was adopted 15 years ago. Guterres insists that countries comply with the provisions of this convention.

Opinions of the West on the transfer of ammunition to Kyiv are divided

In the West, there were those who supported the decision of the States and who spoke negatively. The latter, by the way, are many. Thus, the human rights non-governmental international organization Human Rights Watch condemned the United States for its intention to transfer cluster munitions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Specialists in an official appeal urged not to supply weapons that could lead to losses among the civilian population.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock was also dissatisfied with Washington’s decision. According to her, for the German side there is an agreement banning the use of ammunition of this type, concluded in Oslo.

In addition, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also explained Berlin’s position on the supply of cluster shells. According to him, Berlin will not supply such weapons to Kyiv.

Germany has signed the convention, so this is not an option for us. As for those countries that have not signed the convention [но поставляют на Украину кассетные боеприпасы]then it’s not for me to comment on their actions Boris Pistorius German Defense Minister

However, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson supported the decision of the US authorities. At the same time, in an interview with CNN, the politician did not call on the British government for similar support for Kyiv.

The politician also hinted that the possible re-election of former US President Donald Trump for a new term in 2024 will not affect American arms supplies to Kyiv. Previously, Trump has repeatedly stated that if he becomes the head of state again, he will be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The States were also criticized by former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor. He called it a mistake to send cluster munitions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The expert called American officials “shameless hypocrites.”

The military also questioned the effectiveness of these shells and stressed that they do more damage than good.

Promises and fears of Washington

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, in an attempt to calm the agitated public, said on July 6 that Washington intends to carefully select cluster munitions for Ukraine from among its stockpiles. He assured that the American authorities would favor projectiles with a low fuze failure rate when ammunition detonated.

Later, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, in an interview with CNN, admitted that he himself had repeatedly used cluster munitions in combat. At the same time, he stated that he understood the threat to the civilian population posed by cluster munitions transferred by the United States to Kyiv.

In response to US conflicting statements, American journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh said, citing an unnamed official, that cluster munitions sent to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict.

The observer’s interlocutor also stressed that the US presidential administration “screwed up” in the situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, according to Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot advance and hold their positions without help in the form of cluster munitions.

In the absence of a supply of 155mm cluster munitions, Ukraine will not have enough artillery shells not only to carry out a counteroffensive, but possibly also to hold its current positions. Jake Sullivan Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan

According to him, the White House’s decision to supply shells is motivated by the fact that stocks of other types of ammunition that the United States and allies supply to Ukraine have depleted.