The head of the Pentagon: the training of Ukrainian pilots of F-16 fighters will begin in the coming weeks
The United States and allies will begin training Ukrainian pilots of American-made F-16 fighter jets in the coming weeks, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said. He is quoted TASS.
“The United States will support joint efforts with allies and partners to prepare Ukrainian pilots for the use of fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16 fighters,” the military said.
