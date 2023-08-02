Pentagon: North Korea responded to UN request about US military defecting to their side

North Korea responded to a request from the command of the UN forces about the US military Travis King who defected to their side. This was announced by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, his words are quoted by RIA News.

“I can confirm that the DPRK responded to the UN command,” a US defense official said.

Ryder added that inquiries regarding the US serviceman were transmitted to Pyongyang through the channels of the international organization’s peacekeeping forces, but the Pentagon does not have new information.

On July 24, the command of the UN forces began negotiations with the DPRK regarding the return of Travis King, who fled to North Korea.

Earlier it became known that an American soldier illegally crossed the border between South Korea and North Korea. It was reported that the man was in the demilitarized zone for tourism purposes.