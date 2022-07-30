The US Department of Defense, in accordance with the program for financing military assistance to Ukraine, is purchasing NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM), briefing Friday, July 29, a senior Pentagon official.

“I will not provide you with detailed information about the specifics of the contracting process, but we are already in the procurement process. Because when we announced the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI – a funding program led by the US Department of Defense. – Ed.), We also had in mind the purchase of NASAMS. And we are moving forward with this issue,” he said.

At the same time, earlier, on July 15, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov could not assess the effectiveness of this weapon. In a conversation with reporters, he said that he is a lawyer, a lawyer in the post of Minister of Defense, so he cannot immediately evaluate NASAMS. He assured that he is learning quickly and will soon understand the intricacies of weapons, the supply of which Ukraine requires to increase more and more.

On July 1, the Pentagon press service announced the allocation of another $820 million military assistance package to the Ukrainian side. It was specified that it would include new NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-artillery radars.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on June 27 that Washington would send modern medium and long-range air defense (AD) systems, artillery shells and counter-battery radars to Kyiv.

On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the United States did not notify Moscow of the delivery of a long-range air defense system to Ukrainians.

Western countries are sending weapons and military equipment to Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that such supplies prolong the conflict and do not lead to a diplomatic solution to the situation.