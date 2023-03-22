The United States does not supply depleted uranium ammunition to the Kyiv regime. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder on Tuesday, March 21, during briefing.

“As far as I know, no. We are not,” he replied to a question about the provision of depleted uranium ammunition by Washington.

Earlier in the day, British Deputy Defense Secretary Annabelle Goldie announced that London was ready to transfer depleted uranium ammunition to Kyiv. She indicated that along with the Challenger 2 tanks, Kyiv would be supplied with ammunition, including armor-piercing shells containing depleted uranium.

In turn, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said that Russia would be forced to respond to the supply of weapons with a nuclear component to Ukraine. As the Russian leader pointed out, the West thus confirmed its intention to fight to the last Ukrainian.

Military expert Vladislav Shurygin, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that although the use of these shells is not prohibited, their danger has been proven. So, when a projectile hits, a part of it turns into plasma, which poses the greatest danger due to the appearance of uranium dust.

In 1999, such ammunition was used during the bombing of Yugoslavia by the NATO military. Professor and toxicologist Radomir Kovacevic said in July last year that 60 future generations of Serbs will have negative health effects from the use of depleted uranium shells.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.