The American army cannot yet completely abandon the use of anti-personnel mines during hostilities. This was stated by the representative of the US Department of Defense Mike Howard, writes The New York Times on Tuesday, April 6th.

The publication noted that US President Joe Biden during his election campaign announced his intention to reconsider the abolition of restrictions on the use of mines.

Howard stressed that the Pentagon considers anti-personnel mines “a vital tool in conventional warfare.”

He noted that the US military “cannot with due responsibility give up (from anti-personnel mines. – Ed.), Especially when faced with significant and potentially overwhelming enemy forces in the early stages of hostilities.”

In January 2020, Donald Trump, then President of the United States, lifted restrictions on the use of antipersonnel mines by the US military. The ban on their use outside the Korean Peninsula was introduced by the administration of Barack Obama, who served as president from 2009 to 2017.

According to the newspaper, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on the same day explained to reporters that the current US administration is “analyzing” the decision made under Trump. According to Kirby, Washington will decide on the next steps after “the completion of this analysis.”

According to the newspaper, “it was a disappointment for many human rights defenders” that the Biden administration has not yet introduced the appropriate restrictions.