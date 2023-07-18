The US plans to send additional F-35 and F-16 fighters along with an aircraft carrier to the Strait of Hormuz zone in the Middle East. This was announced on Monday, July 17, during a briefing by Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh, the event was broadcast by the Pentagon on its website.

“In response to several recent disturbing developments in the Strait of Hormuz, the Secretary of Defense has ordered the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Thomas Hudner with F-35 and F-16 fighters to Central Command’s area of ​​responsibility,” Singh said.

According to her, the transfer of military equipment is carried out in order to ensure the interests of the United States and protect shipping in the region. In addition, she stated that on July 5, Iran allegedly attempted to seize two tankers in the strait.

Earlier, on April 29, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said that the presence of the US military in the Middle East violates security in the region. According to him, the Americans “think about their own interests, and not about the interests of the countries of the region.”

On April 27, the US Navy reported that Iranian ships had detained a tanker in the Gulf of Oman. According to the US 5th Fleet, Iranian forces detained the vessel in international waters. Tehran did not comment on this information.

Prior to this, on April 20, the Iranian Navy forced the US nuclear submarine USS Florida, which was trying to cross the Strait of Hormuz, to surface. As stated in Tehran, the “underwater” route was chosen for a reason: the Americans tried to “quietly” and more accurately cross the strait as possible.