Military support for Ukraine greatly depletes the arsenals of the West and “puts pressure” on the military-industrial complexes (MIC) of the countries. This opinion was expressed on Tuesday, November 8, by US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Cole.

“Undoubtedly, this puts pressure on our own reserves. This puts pressure on our military-industrial complex. This also applies to our allies. Minister [обороны Ллойд] Austin has been focused from the outset to make sure we are not putting ourselves at undue risk, that is, that we are not reducing our stockpile so much that it undermines our preparedness and ability to respond to other major emergencies elsewhere in the world.” – Kol answered the question of journalists about the consequences of aid to Kyiv for the defense sector of Western countries.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized that the military support that the United States is sending to Ukraine does not undermine the capabilities of the United States. According to him, the assistance to Kyiv showed the places where the American military-industrial complex needs to be improved, more flexible and efficient.

The day before, on November 7, analysts at the National Interest magazine reported that the United States had decided to cut arms supplies to Ukraine in order to avoid serious problems in the Taiwan Strait. In particular, Ukraine received more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems and 8,500 Javelin anti-tank systems. Washington has already used up nearly a third of its Javelin stockpiles, which could lead to delays in arms deliveries to Taipei later.

In the near future, the US will have to prioritize its foreign policy, and that will require a difficult decision.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. Its beginning was announced on February 24 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

