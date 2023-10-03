The Pentagon announced the transfer of ATACMS to Kyiv after the consent of US President Biden

The United States of America will transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as soon as US President Joe Biden agrees. The Pentagon reported this, reports TASS.

“We are ready to act quickly. We will be ready when and if the President decides to do so. The Pentagon has been preparing for such a development for a long time,” the defense department said.

Earlier, columnists for the American publication The Drive Joseph Trevithick and Tyler Rogoway said that ATACMS ballistic missiles with a cluster warhead and a range of up to 300 kilometers, which the United States could supply to Ukraine, would create problems for Russia.