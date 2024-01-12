Pentagon spokesman Ryder: Defense chief Austin is on the mend

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is recovering, but the date on which he will be discharged is unknown. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder in an interview with the TV channel. MSNBC.

“Secretary [глава Пентагона] is recovering, but there is no date yet for when he will be discharged,” Ryder said.

A Pentagon spokesman previously said Austin personally ordered and supervised strikes against Shiite Houthi militia targets in Yemen while in the hospital. Ryder added that Austin used a “full range of secure communications” and monitored the situation in real time.