Pentagon: Austin talked to Belousov about the conflict around Ukraine

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin spoke with the new Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and discussed the conflict around Ukraine. This was reported by the US military department.

Also during the conversation, Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining communications between the US and Russian militaries.

Until today, the last conversation between the heads of the defense departments of the Russian Federation and the United States took place in March 2023, then Sergei Shoigu was still the Russian Minister of Defense. It is clarified that the conversation between Austin and Belousov took place on the initiative of the American side