The United States will jointly with Ukraine produce weapons on its territory. This was announced on September 26 by US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Logistics Bill LaPlante.

“We will do some co-production with the Australians. It’s the same with Europe. And we will even establish joint production with the Ukrainians. In their country,” he said during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Laplante did not specify what kind of weapons are planned to be produced in Ukraine.

According to him, joint production is planned to be established with a number of other US allies, which is in accordance with the decisions taken at the July NATO summit in Vilnius.

The day before, on September 25, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced the arrival of the first American Abrams tanks in Ukraine. The first 10 vehicles have already arrived in the country, and subsequent tanks in the amount of 21 units will be delivered over the coming months.

On the same day, White House spokesman John Kirby confirmed the delivery of the first batch of Abrams to Ukraine and noted that new ones are planned for the coming weeks.

At the same time, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin named the weak point of the tank – its weight, over 60 tons. According to him, it easily gets stuck in Ukrainian soil, especially in the fall, during the rainy period. As a result, the combat vehicle becomes stationary, a very convenient target for artillery, anti-tank shells and grenade launchers.

Prior to this, on September 21, Assistant to the American President for National Security Jake Sullivan announced a new arms package for Ukraine “with significant air defense systems.” He added that Washington will not yet transfer ATACMS tactical missiles to Kyiv, but will consider the possibility of such deliveries in the future.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 amid the worsening situation in the region.

