US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on March 9, at a joint press conference with Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant, said that Russia had entered into an unprecedented agreement with Iran for assistance in a special military operation (SVO).

“Over the past year, Russia’s military cooperation with Iran has deepened,” Austin said, calling it a challenge.

According to him, Iran allegedly handed over drones to Russia, which are used in the NVO zone.

In addition, according to Austin, Iran is “gaining important combat experience” in Ukraine, which it will transfer to controlled forces in the Middle East.

Also for the fact that Tehran allegedly supported Moscow, Russia offered Iran unprecedented cooperation, including the provision of missiles and air defense systems.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied Western claims that Russia is supplying Iranian drones for use in Ukraine.

In late December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed Western claims that Russia allegedly had Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles as unsubstantiated.

In turn, Russia’s permanent representative to the international organization, Vasily Nebenzya, said that the UN should not be led by provocateurs requesting an investigation into Russia’s alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine.

In early March 2023, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian noted that Kyiv has not yet provided any documents regarding the use of Iranian drones by Russia during the Ukrainian conflict.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.