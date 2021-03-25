The Pentagon agrees to house immigrant children

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced its approval of a request to accommodate unaccompanied immigrant children in two military bases in Texas, amid a sharp increase in the number of immigrants arriving at the US border with Mexico.

Just two months into power, President Joe Biden is struggling to cope with a growing immigration challenge along the border with Mexico, a problem blamed on his Republican predecessor Donald Trump’s “somewhat brutal” policies. Trump left the post without completing the border wall he began building.

US officials are scrambling to accommodate and research an increasing number of unaccompanied children, many of whom are stranded for days in prison-like border centers while awaiting shelter in government-run facilities.

In a statement, the Pentagon said it had approved the Health Department’s request to temporarily accommodate the children at the Lackland and Fort Place bases that make up the San Antonio Joint Base.

“The Department of Health and Human Services will maintain custody, responsibility for, well-being, and support for these children while they are at the facility,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

He added that the children will be housed in temporary accommodation facilities.

Two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the Health Ministry’s request was to house up to 5,000 children at Fort Bliss and 300 others at the other base, but it was not clear yet whether the Pentagon had accepted the request in full.